FDA girls, boys go 2-1 for week
BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD
Dec. 5 at Macon East
Girls 58, Macon East 32
33-14 at the half
Madison Ann Gaston: 12 points, 4 rebounds
Lucy Bates: 13 points, 6 rebounds
Madison Langford: 9 points, 1 rebound
Anna Blake Langford: 10 points, 3 rebounds
Boys 61, Macon East 85
10-46 at the half
Luke Taylor: 10 points, 7 rebounds
Davis Gaston: 5 points
Dec. 6 at Wilcox
Girls 21, Wilcox 31
9-11 at the half
Madison Ann Gaston: 8 points
Lucy Bates: 8 points, 7 rebounds
Anna Blake Langford: 7 rebounds
Boys 46, Wilcox 37
20-17 at the half
Luke Taylor: 20 points, 6 rebounds
Bryan Folds: 5 points, 4 rebounds
Michael LeCoc: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Dec. 9 vs SMCA
Girls 52, SMCA 25
28-7 at the half
Madison Ann Gaston: 8 points, 3 rebounds
Lucy Bates: 11 points, 1 rebound
Madison Langford: 8 points, 1 rebound
Anna Blake Langford: 12 points, 1 rebound
Boys 56, SMCA 26
26-15 at the half
Luke Taylor: 28 points, 10 rebounds
Tripp Richardson: 8 points, 1 rebound
Bryan Folds: 9 points, 2 rebounds