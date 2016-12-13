FDA girls, boys go 2-1 for week

| | 0

 

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Tucker Whiddon drained the net with her shot against SMCA. (Bruce Branum/The Standard)

Tucker Whiddon drained the net with her shot against SMCA. (Bruce Branum/The Standard)

Luke Taylor sky's high for a layup against SMCA. (Bruce Branum/The Standard)

Luke Taylor sky’s high for a layup against SMCA. (Bruce Branum/The Standard)

Dec. 5 at Macon East

Girls 58, Macon East 32

33-14 at the half

Madison Ann Gaston: 12 points, 4 rebounds

Lucy Bates: 13 points, 6 rebounds

Madison Langford: 9 points, 1 rebound

Anna Blake Langford: 10 points, 3 rebounds

 

Boys 61, Macon East 85

10-46 at the half

Luke Taylor: 10 points, 7 rebounds

Davis Gaston: 5 points

 

Dec. 6 at Wilcox

Girls 21, Wilcox 31

9-11 at the half

Madison Ann Gaston: 8 points

Lucy Bates: 8 points, 7 rebounds

Anna Blake Langford: 7 rebounds

 

Boys 46, Wilcox 37

20-17 at the half

Luke Taylor: 20 points, 6 rebounds

Bryan Folds: 5 points, 4 rebounds

Michael LeCoc: 8 points, 2 rebounds

 

Dec. 9 vs SMCA

Girls 52, SMCA 25

28-7 at the half

Madison Ann Gaston: 8 points, 3 rebounds

Lucy Bates: 11 points, 1 rebound

Madison Langford: 8 points, 1 rebound

Anna Blake Langford: 12 points, 1 rebound

 

Boys 56, SMCA 26

26-15 at the half

Luke Taylor: 28 points, 10 rebounds

Tripp Richardson: 8 points, 1 rebound

Bryan Folds:  9 points, 2 rebounds

Posted in Sports

Leave a Comment