A new community leader

JEANNE K. CALLEN/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Tim Warrick, a 17 year veteran of the Greenville Fire Department (GFD) was appointed interim Fire Chief in November after Fire Chief Chad Phillips announced his retirement.

Warrick has risen in rank through the GFD since being hired in 1999 as a firefighter/paramedic, to Sergeant in 2005, Lieutenant in 2012, and EMS Director in 2013 and finally Chief late this year.

Warrick began his career as a volunteer firefighter in the town of Brantley and soon realized the joy of helping people.

In 1993 he became an EMT and an EMT II in 1994 and began working for City Ambulance in Greenville.

While working for City Ambulance, Warrick continued his education to become a Paramedic.

Warrick said, “I am humbled to be chosen GFD Fire Chief. Several people were involved in the decision including the Mayor, the City Council and Chief Phillips. I thank them for their support and belief in me and for my appointment.”

Warrick’s goals for the GFD are to maintain and continue improving firefighter training, implement new technology and review operating guidelines to ensure the most efficient and effective firefighting procedures and day to operations occur.

Warrick, a family man, and his wife Terri enjoy their 12 grandchildren and being actively involved in their church, the First Assembly of God in Greenville.

The Warrick’s were recently named the new Children’s Leaders for their church after serving nearly 20 years as teachers and trainers for children in their church.

“All in all, I have tremendous shoes to fill after Chiefs Mike and Chad Phillips and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead and working with all other city departments, as well as the Mayor and City Council .

“It’s an honor to be selected for this position and I’m truly humbled to be able to service.”