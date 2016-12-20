Big Buck photo contest open for entries

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is giving deer hunters in the Black Belt region a chance to win a $100 Bass Pro Shops gift card.

To be eligible, the buck must be harvested in the Black Belt during the 2016-17 deer season and the photo must be emailed to photocontest@albbaa.org. Photos uploaded to Facebook are not eligible and Big Buck Photo Contest winners from 2014-15 and 2015-16 are ineligible this year. Please include the name of the hunter and the county where the buck was taken with the email. The winner will be chosen based on the number of “likes” on the ALBBAA Facebook page. The link to ALBBAA Facebook page is www.facebook.com/AlabamaBlackBeltAdventures.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the Big Buck Photo Contest again this year,” said Pam Swanner, Project Director for the ALBBAA. “We always have great participation, particularly from young people and it’s a privilege to support hunting in the Black Belt with this contest.”

The Black Belt includes the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.