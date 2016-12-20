Lady Tigers place third

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Greenville Lady Tigers basketball team placed third in the Brantley Basketball Tournament last weekend. The tournament had eight teams participating.

Friday night, the Lady Tigers took on the Goshen Lady Eagles and won 71-52. Adrienne Taylor and Tankeya Smith led the team with 13 points each, followed by Destinee Smith with 12 and Mya Coleman with 11.

The Lady Tigers then took on Linden Saturday morning, losing 64-48. Taylor again led the Lady Tigers with 18 points, followed by LaShanti Thomas with 7.

Later Saturday afternoon, the Lady Tigers played host team Brantley Lady Bulldogs in the third place game. The Lady Tigers came out on top beating Brantley 68-43. Smith led the team with 14 points and 8 rebounds, followed by Moeisha Brown with 15 points.

Coach Marcus Mickles was happy with his team’s performance in the tournament as they continue to get better in each and every game. “We are starting to pull it together and put into what we are trying to do as a team,” said Coach Mickles. “Having a couple of wins under our belt gives us a little confidence as we go into this week’s game against 6A Stanhope Elmore and 4A Andalusia.

“I think finishing this year on a good note will be huge going into area play at the beginning of the new year.”

Greenville hosted Stanhope Elmore last night and will travel to Andalusia tomorrow night. Tip off for the girls is scheduled following the junior varsity team’s 4:30 game.