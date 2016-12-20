Mrs. Mary Stella Lancaster Cowart, 95, a resident of Greenville died Dec. 15 at Crowne Health Care in Greenville. The funeral Service Was held on Dec. 17 at Antioch East Baptist Church, Greenville, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ronnie Boulware officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends one hour prior to funeral services. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. John Gaston Cowart. Mrs. Cowart is survived by her 2 sons; J. Mickey Cowart (Barbara), Dale Cowart; five grandchildren, Tiffany Lynn Cowart, Todd Cowart (Aimee), Bryan Cowart, Jonathan Cowart, Mathew Cowart Dyess; two step-grandchildren, Christy Tidmore (Eric), Katie Shaddix (Jonathan); ten great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. For online condolences, please visit dunklinanddanielsfh.com .