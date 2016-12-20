Mrs. Claus comes to town

Mrs. Claus, Joanne Mathews, has Kamryn Mallory sitting in her lap receiving a Christmas gift donated by the Greenville Kiwanis Club. In coordination with Safe Harbor, Kiwanis buys gifts for 10 needy families in the greater Greenville Area. In addition, they fed each family as they came by to pick up their gifts. The program has been an ongoing event for many years. Kiwanians and Key Clubbers go Christmas shopping for gifts approximately a week before and they wrap one present to give to each of the children of the families. The wrapped presents are then given out to the children of the families when they come by. All the extra presents are hidden from the children and loaded into the families’ vehicles to be take home for Christmas Day. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)