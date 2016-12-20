Ted Tindal, Ted, 71, a resident of Greenville passed away at his home on Dec. 12. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Jerry Hogwood officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to funeral services. Mr. Tindal was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Tindal. He is survived by his wife, Judy Tindal; sons, Troy Tindal (Elizabeth) of Houston, Clay Tindal (Amy) of Tuscaloosa and Jarrod Tindal of Destin; grandchildren, Mason, Taylor, Bridget, Rachel Tindal all of Houston; Grant, Brett, and Bryce Tindal all of Tuscaloosa; mother, Laura Tindal of Greenville; sister, Mary Lee Hillelson (Howard) of Roswell, GA.

Ted was born and reared in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1963. He attended Auburn University where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and graduated with a B.S. in Animal Science in 1967.

Ted had a fifty year career in agriculture and real estate, the majority of which was in Butler County. Active in the local community, he was a member of Midway Baptist Church, Kiwanis, Rotary, the Midway Volunteer Fire Department, as well as a board member of the Alabama Farmers’ Cooperative during the past twenty-five years. He also served as a board member of Pioneer Electric, Butler County Water & Soil Conservation, Butler County NRCS and Butler County FSA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with family and friends and sneaking off to the Alabama River when no one was looking. He will be greatly missed.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the Lymphoma Research Foundation.