Tigers take third in tourney

The Greenville Tigers basketball team played in the 50th Annual Andalusia Christmas Tournament last weekend and finished third out of seven teams.

Thursday, the Tigers faced the Opp Bobcats and won 92-37. Leading scorers for the Greenville Tigers included Tyrone Ingram with 18 points, Malik Bunch with 17, Javion Posey scored 15 points and Charles Warren had 10.

This win advanced Greenville to play Georgiana on Friday at 6:00. The Tigers fell to the Panthers 94-85.

The loss placed Greenville in the third place game against the Straughn Tigers. Greenville came out on top winning 77-43. Warren led the team offensively with 19 points, followed by Ingram with 11 and Tyler Stone with 16.

Coach Stu Stuedeman was pleased overall with how the boys played in the tournament. “We went there for one reason only and that was to get better and I felt like we did that,” said Coach Stuedeman. “Obviously, we would of liked to have won the tournament but the one loss we took in the tournament will be used as an excellent learning experience for us going forward.”

Greenville hosted Stanhope Elmore last night and are scheduled to participate in the Springville Tournament Dec. 28-30.