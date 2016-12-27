ATV crash claims teen

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Fourteen-year-old Christopher Lee was killed last Sunday. Lee was thrown from the ATV he was operating. After being thrown, Lee was struck by the ATV causing serious injury and resulting in his death.

Chief Deputy David Anderson said, “Two other children were passengers in the ATV and were also injured.”

Anderson said deputies were dispatched to the call during heavy to moderate rainfall just before 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Garden Community. Anderson said the accident happened on private property just south of the Butler County/Covington County line.

Anderson also stated that all three teens were not wearing seatbelts or safety harnesses.

Lee was a former McKenzie School student.