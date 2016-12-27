Charles Jerry Wilkinson, 86, a resident of Georgiana passed away on Dec. 20. Graveside Services were held Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Shackleville Cemetery with Rev. Mike Phillips officiating.

Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements. A gathering of family and friends was held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Georgiana.

Survivors include: sisters, Ruth Stinson, Georgiana; Ora Dell Hill, Montgomery; Vivian Keller, Mary Esther, Fla. and a number of nieces and nephews.

