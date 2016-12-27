HENRY LESTON “LES” MCINVALE

Henry Leston McInvale, 82, a resident of Greenville died Dec. 21. A memorial service was held Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Phillips officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Visitation was held Dec. 26 from 6-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. The burial will be held Dec. 30 at East Lawn Palms Cemetery in Tucson, Ariz. Mr.

McInvale was born Jan. 19, 1934. He was a beloved father, grandfather and best friend who loved his children and grandchildren. He served his country with pride and dignity for 35 years as a member of the USAF and the Arizona Air National Guard where he retired as a Lt. Colonel.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Janet McInvale; sons, Tom McInvale (Cyndi) and Jeff McInvale; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Christie and Nicole; special friend, Delane Whittle; aunts, Lorraine Pierce and Mattie Lou Pitts and several nieces and nephews.

Rest in Peace Dad and Grandpa. We will miss you and think of you every day.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of one's choice.