Kenneth Frazier Killough , age 72, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama, with his family by his side. Kenneth was born May 12, 1944 in Crenshaw County, Alabama to Lena Grace and Frazier Killough. He married his wife Virginia McNaughton fifty years ago, on June 18, 1966 in Butler County, Alabama. Kenneth enjoyed farming and tending to his cattle but his passion was his job. He worked for Newell Road Builders for fifty years and looked forward to going to work every morning. He was a great provider for his family but he also liked to help others. He was a devoted husband but his greatest joy in life derived from being a father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Virginia Killough of Georgiana; his daughter Missy (Rusty) McInvale of Georgiana; his son Shannon (Jane) Killough of Georgiana; his grandchildren, Hope Killough of Georgiana; Shanna (Cody) Baldwin of McKenzie; Cody Oikle of Leesville, LA; and his great-grandchildren, Bryleigh Taylor of Georgiana; Anleigh Davis of Georgiana and Trey Coppage of Georgiana. He is also survived by his four sisters, Shirley (Rick) Banning of Nashville, TN, Carolyn (Arnold) Black of Greenville, Al, Sue (Jack) Boutwell of Alpharetta, GA, and Bonnie (Rufus) Poole of Greenville, Al, his brother, Wayne (Ann) Killough of Greenville, Al, his sister in law Gayle Killough of Greenville, Al, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lena Grace Killough, his father, Frazier Killough, his brother, Ronnie Killough, and his great-granddaughter Crimson Rayne Oikle. A Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Joe Bradford and Rev. Randy Harvill officiating. Burial will follow in Shackleville Cemetary. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana, Al directing arrangements. A Gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.