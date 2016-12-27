Terri Lynn Holland, 50, a resident of Lapine passed away on Dec. 21. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Forest Home Cemetery with Rev. Allen Stephenson and Rev. Allen Wynn officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed the arrangements.

Ms. Holland was preceded in death by her father, John David Stephenson. Survivors include: daughter, Dana (Brandon) Rawlinson, Prattville; mother, Linda (Calvin) Luckie, Greenville; sister, Colby Boutwell, Greenville; brothers, Jason Stephenson, Waxahactie, Texas; Stuart Stephenson, Lapine; Ryan Stephenson, Honoraville and granddaughter, Kaylee Paige Rawlinson, Prattville.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com