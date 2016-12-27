Tigers win out against Mustangs

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Greenville Tigers varsity basketball team came out on top against the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs last Tuesday 68-51.

Scoring for the Tigers was pretty evenly distributed among the Tigers, according to head coach Stu Stuedeman.

“I thought we came out very sluggish,” said Coach Stuedeman. “We were playing hard and guarding hard, but things just were not clicking early offensively for us and we dug ourselves into a 15-point hole.”

However, Coach Stuedeman commends his team for finding a way to win. “Our players did not panic and found a way to be bigger than adversity and fund a way to win even though they were not at their best. This can help us moving forward because there are going to be some nights that just do not go your way and the ability of teams to come together and battle adversity and win when it is not going their way is a sign of a good team.”

The varsity Tigers were not the only ones to walk away with wins Tuesday night as both the junior varsity and Lady Tigers also beat Stanhope Elmore.

The junior varsity Tigers beat the Mustangs 59-42. Kelvin Brown led the team with 15 points and Jadakiss Anderson followed with 12 points. Coach Marcus Mickles is proud of the progress the coaching staff has made toward the goal of developing the team into knowledgeable basketball players. “Coach Lavarus Peagler does a great job putting in extra time with our guys,” said Coach Mickles. “You can really start to see the difference in their play on the court. We just have to continue to get better each day and work really hard over the break.”

The Lady Tigers were led by Adrienne Taylor with 18 points and 7 rebounds in their 55-46 win over the Lady Mustangs. Tankeya Smith had a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Shamoneti Rhodes had 10 points.

The Lady Tigers are still working to get better in all aspects of the game.

“I have seen a lot of improvements in the past couple of weeks,” said Coach Mickles. “They are starting to sell out and really put in to the team concept of the game. Their mindset has even changed about the game and these girls come in each day with the mindset they are going to get better.”

“I think if we continue to work hard we will be putting ourselves in a great position to be really competitive in the second half of the season,” said Coach Mickles.