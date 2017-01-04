Funeral services for Mrs. Bernice M. Barrett were held on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. from Gravel Hill Baptist Church. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Mrs. Bernice M. Barrett passed away Dec. 24 in Louisville, Ky. She was born Nov. 2, 1927 in Greenville to the late Sherman and Annie Mae Turner-Medley.

She is preceded in death by her husband, A. Jack Barrett and son, Donald Barrett Sr. She is survived by her son, Mark Barrett; daughter, Darlinda Barrett; brother, Mike Medley; grandchildren, Christian French, Aaron French, Derrick French, Joe Barrett and Lynn Gunterman, eleven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and numerous extended family members and friends.