Herman Vester Stringfellow, 75, a resident of Georgiana passed away Dec. 29. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 from Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Lane Simmons officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Peggy Stringfellow, Georgiana; daughters, Tracy Henry, McKenzie and Terri Spencer, Greenville; sister, Ellen Thompson, Cantonment, Fla.; grandchildren, Kailey Henry and Kristen Henry both of McKenzie and Aunt Ethel Holder, Wetumpka.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 1-1:45 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home . Online Condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.