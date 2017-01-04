James William Simmons, Sr., 89, a resident of Georgiana died at his home on Dec. 26. A memorial service was held Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his grandson, Larry Gene Scruggs; both parents and sister, Sara Nell Simmons Mangram. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Leona Simmons of Georgiana; children, Susan Seay (Ronnie) of Geneva; Ronald Simmons of McKenzie; James William Simmons, Jr. (Marie) of Troy; Angela Simmons of Pensacola; William Adam Simmons (Brenda) of Greenville; Wayne Boswell (Faye) of Brushy Creek and Sarah Mae Phillips (Ramsey) of Mobile; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and two nephews.

