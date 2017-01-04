Locals make 2016 all-state team

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Last Saturday the 2016 Alabama Sports Writers Association’s released the all-state football team. The all-state football team features 56 players from title-winning squads on Alabama High School Athletic Association or Alabama Independent Schools Association schools; either on the first, second or honorable mention teams.

Members of the ASWA prep committee selected a first and second team at every position in every class and up to two honorable mentions. Approximately 1,000 players from across Alabama were nominated by voting members as well as the state’s coaches.

The lineman of the year winners along with the Mr. Football award and the ASWA’s Super 12 team will be revealed at the annual Player of the Year Banquet, to be held in Montgomery on Jan. 18.

Below you will find a listing of area school players who made the All-State teams. Seven players from Butler County made the team or were Honorable Mention or Athlete.

Alabama High School Athletic Association

Class 1A

First Team Offense

QB: Jacob Free, Brantley, Sr., 6-5, 211

RB: John Lee, Red Level, Sr., 5-11, 190

OL: Zeke Powell, Georgiana, Sr., 6-4, 300

First Team Defense

LB: Cameron Longmire, Georgiana, Jr., 5-8, 195

P: William Brown, McKenzie, Sr., 6-2, 185

Second Team Offense

RB: Chris Shufford, McKenzie, Sr., 5-8, 161

REC: Tommy Spivey, Brantley, Sr., 6-1, 170

Second Team Defense

DB: Jamarcus Sims, Georgiana, Jr., 6-2, 180

Honorable Mention

REC: D’Andre Sinclair, Brantley, Jr.

DL: Lecedric Haynes, Georgiana, So.

Athlete

Christian Williams, Georgiana, So.

Alabama Independent School Association

First Team Offense

RB: Brandon Reid, Lowndes Aca., Sr., 5-10, 185

Second Team Defense

LB: Bishop Holcomb, Hooper, Sr., 6-2, 170

Coach of the Year

Bob Taylor, Lowndes Aca.