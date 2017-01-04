Locals make 2016 all-state team
NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD
Last Saturday the 2016 Alabama Sports Writers Association’s released the all-state football team. The all-state football team features 56 players from title-winning squads on Alabama High School Athletic Association or Alabama Independent Schools Association schools; either on the first, second or honorable mention teams.
Members of the ASWA prep committee selected a first and second team at every position in every class and up to two honorable mentions. Approximately 1,000 players from across Alabama were nominated by voting members as well as the state’s coaches.
The lineman of the year winners along with the Mr. Football award and the ASWA’s Super 12 team will be revealed at the annual Player of the Year Banquet, to be held in Montgomery on Jan. 18.
Below you will find a listing of area school players who made the All-State teams. Seven players from Butler County made the team or were Honorable Mention or Athlete.
Alabama High School Athletic Association
Class 1A
First Team Offense
QB: Jacob Free, Brantley, Sr., 6-5, 211
RB: John Lee, Red Level, Sr., 5-11, 190
OL: Zeke Powell, Georgiana, Sr., 6-4, 300
First Team Defense
LB: Cameron Longmire, Georgiana, Jr., 5-8, 195
P: William Brown, McKenzie, Sr., 6-2, 185
Second Team Offense
RB: Chris Shufford, McKenzie, Sr., 5-8, 161
REC: Tommy Spivey, Brantley, Sr., 6-1, 170
Second Team Defense
DB: Jamarcus Sims, Georgiana, Jr., 6-2, 180
Honorable Mention
REC: D’Andre Sinclair, Brantley, Jr.
DL: Lecedric Haynes, Georgiana, So.
Athlete
Christian Williams, Georgiana, So.
Alabama Independent School Association
First Team Offense
RB: Brandon Reid, Lowndes Aca., Sr., 5-10, 185
Second Team Defense
LB: Bishop Holcomb, Hooper, Sr., 6-2, 170
Coach of the Year
Bob Taylor, Lowndes Aca.