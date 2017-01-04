Funeral services for the late Mrs. Mary Louise Gilmore whom passed on Dec. 11 in Chicago, Ill. were held on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel. Rev. Peggy Cook, officiated. Burial followed in Peavey Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Mrs. Mary Louise Gilmore was born March 15, 1926 to the late Arthur Smith & Ida Johnson in Greenville. Mary Louise was the 11th child of 11 children; 4 brothers, and 6 sisters. Earl Smith, Martha Smith-Hawkins, Janie Mae Smith-Knight, Clara Lee Smith-Hayes, Lois Lee Smith, Fannie Bell Smith-Brown, Arthur Clarence Smith, Booker T. Smith, Trudie Myrtle Smith-Holmes and Herbert Smith, whom all preceded her in death.

Mary Louise attended elementary with her older sister Clara Lee at Robert A. Wailer High School and Wright C. C. College. She cherished her young adult years with a group of friends better known as “The Golden Girls.” Mary Louise moved to Chicago when she was nine with her sister Lois Lee until she met the first love of her life, Mr. Roscoe Gilmore and they were married on Feb. 3, 1945, of which they had one child Marie Antoinette Gilmore. Marie later gave them a grandchild, Nanette Clarissa Clark-Richards.

Mary Louise touched lives even though she didn’t even know she did. Her bright spirit would light up a room when she walked in. She was both mother and grandmother to those that knew her best. She was a very active member of The Myrtle A. McKenzie Self Realization Club & C.N.D.A. Mary Louise walked this Earth as if she owned it. She wanted no help from anyone. She would walk the streets of Chicago at all times of the night and if you saw her during her walk she would tell you, “mind your business, I have this, I’m grown.”

Through the years Mary Louise has and forever will be remembered for her tenacity and loving heart. She was always someone everyone could depend & lean on for support. She was always a pillar of strength. Even during her illness, she remained strong through it all. Mary Louise transitioned to eternal life on Dec. 11 surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She leaves to cherish her granddaughter Nanette and husband Mark; 13 great grandchildren, Raquel, Mark III, Marek, Devontae, Patrick Jr., Paris, Imon, MaNe’t, Markeile, Marie, Makenzie, Mahaley, and one she didn’t get to meet, Marian’a; 4 great great grandchildren Catalina, Nyleena, Priscilla, & Royal Lee in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends.