Robert Douglas Bailey, 81, a resident of Greenville died Dec. 27. A funeral service was held Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Richard Holmes and Reverend Greg Swanner officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held Dec. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Bailey was born April 19, 1935. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth Brown Bailey; daughter, Katie Bailey Merrett (James); son, Douglas Bailey and numerous other family and friends. Pallbearers were Billy Killough, David Burt, Mark Godwin, Jeff Brown, Andy Brown and James Merrett. Honorary Pallbearers were Lane Brown, Charles Henderson, Wiley Duncan, Gene Bush, P.L. Compton and Joe Hickman.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.