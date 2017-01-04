Funeral services for the late Mr. Tyler Deshaun Cook were held on Dec. 31 at 12 noon from Lomax Hannon Auditorium. Superintendent LoEarl Flowers officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville directed.

Tyler D. Cook was born to Marie Cook and Richard Dean on Nov. 9, 1993 in Medina, N.Y. At the age of sixteen, Tyler grew a strong interest in music and along with several friends they started the group SGM “Street Gang Mob” with his brother Tristen as videographer.

Tyler graduated from Greenville High in 2012. He recently graduated from Butler County Drug court on Dec. 16. Tyler fought many battles throughout his short life, but he always had a smile. Tyler learned about God early in his life, but was taken too soon to find his own true fellowship.

Tyler is preceded in death by his aunt, Krystal Cook Hedges and his cousins, Shakka Ellis and Christopher Howard. He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted parents Marie (Richard) Dean; loving brothers, Tristen Cook and Anthony Jones; several grandparents, Catherine (Nathaniel) Cook, Richard (Wilma) Minor, Georgia (Mike) Dean, aunts Pamela (Riley) Cook, Veronica Ellis, Machele Dean and a special friend Ebony Taylor and other relatives and friends.