2nd annual My Hero 5K coming in March

MOLLIE S. WATERS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Abbie Gardener Ballew knows a thing or two about organizing a good race.

Last year, Ballew decided to host a My Hero 5K as a way to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Based on last year’s success, she is now organizing the second annual event of the race.

“We had such a great turn out last year and were able to raise money for the Cancer Society,” said Ballew. “It was also wonderful to have the community come together to celebrate lives!”

Ballew said while last year she was on a steep learning curve, this year she feels more confident in getting the event organized and carried out.

“I learned that putting a race together is much harder than I ever thought,” stated Ballew. “It takes so many people working together to make it a success. I also learned not to stress over the small stuff. The big reason we are here is to celebrate the lives of those in our community and love and honor them!”

For Ballew, the race is an opportunity to share, gather, and remember those who have lost their lives to cancer. It is also a way to support those who are currently battling it.

“This is more than just a race,” said Ballew. “This is an opportunity to come together to celebrate life, to raise money for the Cancer Society and to have fun with your friends and neighbors.”

The race will be held on March 11.

For more information, including registration details, interested parties can visit Ballew’s State Farm office at 840 Fort Dale Rd.