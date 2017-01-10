Faye Evelyn Seale Hill, 64, a resident of Montgomery and formerly of Greenville died on Friday, Jan. 6, at Baptist East Hospital in Montgomery.

A service was held Monday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Mr. Stephen Glover officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

The burial followed followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hill was predeceased by her parents, Aubie Julius Seale and Gladys Thomas Seale; brothers Charles Seale, Houston Seale, Aubie Seale, Jr., Harold Seale and Floyd Seale. She is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Wayne Hill; daughters Melissa H. Adornato and Melanie H. Faulk (Chris), all of Montgomery; sisters Thelma Sikes of Greenville and Frances McCoy of Montgomery and four grandchildren, Alex Adornato, Jackson Faulk, Elizabeth Adornato and Carson Faulk.

Mrs. Hill operated a child home daycare center in Greenville for many years. She was a loving, caring lady who will be sorely missed by her entire family and church.

