FDA girls go 1-1, boys go 0-2 on week

Jan. 3 at Morgan

Girls 50, Lowndes 25

24-18 at the half

Madison Langford: 15 points, 3 rebounds

Lucy Bates: 14 points, 9 rebounds

Anna Blake Langford: 9 points, 2 rebounds

 

Boys 42, Morgan 49

22-25 at the half

Luke Taylor: 13 points, 7 rebounds

Tripp Richardson: 4 points, 4 rebounds

Michael LeCoq: 15 points, 6 rebounds

 

Jan. 7 at Eastwood

Girls 54, Pike 34

23-12 at the half

Madison Ann Gaston: 7 points, 4 rebounds

Lucy Bates: 20 points, 5 rebounds

Madison Langford: 16 points, 1 rebound

Anna Blake Langford: 4 points, 5 rebounds

 

Boys 51, Pike 59

16-24 at the half

Luke Taylor: 13 points, 4 rebounds

Bryan Folds: 6 points, 5 rebounds

Michael LeCoc: 8 points, 2 rebounds

Douglas Crews: 6 points, 4 rebounds

Davis Gaston: 13 points

