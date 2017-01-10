FDA girls go 1-1, boys go 0-2 on week
BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD
Jan. 3 at Morgan
Girls 50, Lowndes 25
24-18 at the half
Madison Langford: 15 points, 3 rebounds
Lucy Bates: 14 points, 9 rebounds
Anna Blake Langford: 9 points, 2 rebounds
Boys 42, Morgan 49
22-25 at the half
Luke Taylor: 13 points, 7 rebounds
Tripp Richardson: 4 points, 4 rebounds
Michael LeCoq: 15 points, 6 rebounds
Jan. 7 at Eastwood
Girls 54, Pike 34
23-12 at the half
Madison Ann Gaston: 7 points, 4 rebounds
Lucy Bates: 20 points, 5 rebounds
Madison Langford: 16 points, 1 rebound
Anna Blake Langford: 4 points, 5 rebounds
Boys 51, Pike 59
16-24 at the half
Luke Taylor: 13 points, 4 rebounds
Bryan Folds: 6 points, 5 rebounds
Michael LeCoc: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Douglas Crews: 6 points, 4 rebounds
Davis Gaston: 13 points