James Lewis Bentley, 94, a resident of Greenville died at his home on Saturday, Jan. 7. The funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with Reverend Don Yancey officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Bentley is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bentley; grandson, Matthew Edward Inmon and parents, Alonzo Bentley and Beulah Cantrill. He is survived by his daughters, Rena Alice Inmon of Greenville, Rhonda Arlene Stevens (Richard) of Greenville; sons, Robert Allen Bentley (Robin) of Jacksonville, Fla., Raymond Arthur Bentley of Holly, Mich.; grandchildren, Curtis McDaniel (Lisa), Windee Turner (Cecil), Scott Bentley, Jonathan Spell (Jennifer), Erin Pilant (Aaron), Ryan Bentley (Crystal), Sara Bentley, Elizabeth Norman (Paul), and Andrew Stevens; thirteen great grandchildren; a niece and three nephews that were under his and Mrs. Margaret’s care growing up, Brenda Stallings, Mike Luckie, Chris Luckie, and Donald Luckie and numerous other nieces and nephews.

