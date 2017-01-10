Janice Tocco, of Forest Home passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Dec. 30. Janice was born to Lamar and Odessa Brewton of Globe, Ariz., where she married Don Tocco of Miami, Ariz., with whom she lovingly raised two boys, Tyler (36) and Coleby (28).

She created a beautiful life for her family in Phoenix, until she followed her heart back to the childhood home of her father and built a beautiful cabin on much treasured family land. Janice had a keen intelligence and delightful manner which made her lasting friendships wherever she went. She was a devoted wife, proud mother and had a passion for working with animals.

Alligators, wild boars, and of course horses are included on the list of animals she tirelessly cared for, but her dogs Belle, a rescue, and Tess, an Irish Wolfhound were a source of daily joy. After her move to Alabama, this passion led her to work as a veterinary assistant, which was more of a passion than a job and fulfilled her lifelong dream of working with animals.

Her generous spirit also extended to the local community as well. ‘Miss Janice’ was a beloved babysitter, active Church and Sunday school member, hospice volunteer and treasured friend. Her love of cooking brought together many for cookie swaps, bakes sales and provided meals for friends during times of need.

Despite her relentless drive, she always found time for her books. She was a voracious reader with a curious mind, who read every night and was never without a new book or her bible. These core aspects provided her with resilience, strength and grace, no matter the challenge.

While devastatingly sad to those she left behind, her devout faith has ensured her passing is a coming home, and a making whole.

Janice was preceded in death by her beloved parents Lamar and Odessa Brewton and leaves behind her husband Don; adult children Coleby Tocco, Tyler Tocco, with his wife Bailey and their children, Parker and Avery.

Janice will be deeply missed by her cherished sister Louan Zielinski and her niece Amanda Sheehan, with her husband and children, John, Greer and Harrison, who affectionately loved her as Nonie. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 14, 2017 at Community Cristian Church at 11:00 am. All of Janice’s friends are welcome.