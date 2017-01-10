Majors Laundry is Business of Month

SUBMITTED

Majors Laundry and Cleaners is the oldest surviving dry cleaning and laundry business in Greenville. In 1947, John B. Majors purchased the dry cleaning business of Royal Ray that was located on Commerce Street in uptown Greenville.

Majors also purchased Ray’s laundry business which was located on Oglesby Street in an old theatre building. This was the only laundry business in Greenville at that time. There were, however, three other dry cleaning businesses in Greenville; Ideal Cleaners, Sunshine Cleaners and Greenville Drycleaners.

John Majors’ son, E. Allen Majors, began working with his father in the business in late 1947. In March 1962, Allen Majors purchased the business from his father and relocated to the top of the hill by the water tank on West Commerce where it is still “Open for Business” today.

The building in which the business is located today was purchased by Allen Majors from James a. Brunson. The Brunson family operated two businesses in the building purchased by Majors. The larger section on the left was operated as Brunson Hardware and the smaller building on the right was Brunson Funeral Home.

After relocating the dry cleaning business to the larger building purchased from Brunson, Majors moved the laundry from Oglesby Street and combined both operations under one roof. Allen Majors and his charming wife Mary continued to run the business until May 1992 when they sold to their daughter Jane Majors Adams and her husband Ronnie.

Jane ran the business by herself until 2002 when Ronnie retired and joined her in the operation. In 2002, Jane and Ronnie remodeled and expanded the operation by taking in the old funeral home building. It is interesting to note that the windows in the old funeral home building are in the shape of church windows.

In 2006, Jane and Ronnie sold the business to Randy Chandler of Greenville. Jane Adams resumed the business back in 2014, where she is now the owner and operator of the business.

Since 1947, Majors Laundry & Cleaners has withstood the economic ups and downs of our times to provide superior laundry and dry cleaning services to the citizens of Greenville. It is our pleasure to salute the Majors family for their commitment to Greenville’s business community and her citizens. This is the 70th anniversary for Majors Laundry and Cleaners.