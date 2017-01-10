Pioneer Electric Youth Tour applications being accepted

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

If you know a high school junior looking to make new friends and travel, tell them about the Pioneer Electric CO-OP Montgomery and Washington Youth Tours.

According to the Pioneer Electric website, the once in a lifetime experience will provide opportunities for students to learn about the history of Alabama and the United States. They also learn about the cooperative form of business and the legislative process, not to mention they make lifelong friends! The best thing of all is that all the trips are FREE!

The student must attend one of the following schools in Pioneer Electric’s coverage territory: Calhoun High School, Central Christian School, Central High School, Fort Dale Academy, Greenville High School, Georgiana High School, John T. Morgan Academy, Keith High School, Lowndes Academy, Lowndes County Vocational School, McKenzie High School, Meadowview Christian School, Selma High School, Southside High School, Wilcox Academy or Wilcox Central High School.

The 2017 Montgomery Youth Tour will be held March 7-9. More than 155 students and chaperones will tour many sites around Montgomery and will participate in a variety of leadership programs. Six students will be selected to participate in the Montgomery Youth Tour.

Two of the Montgomery Youth Tour delegates will then move on to represent the cooperative at the 2017 Washington Youth Tour. This week long, annual event will bring more than 1,600 high school students across the nation to Washington, DC to tour various sites and meet members of the legislature. The Washington Youth Tour will be held June 9-15.

If you have any questions regarding Youth Tour, or would like an application mailed to you, please contact a communications specialist at 334-382-4904. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 13, 2017. Interviews will be conducted on Jan. 31, 2017.

The Youth Tour is just one more way we are working to empower youth in the communities we serve.