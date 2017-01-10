Raymond Lee Huber, Sr. of Mobile passed away on Dec. 29. He was preceded in death by his mother Cummie L. Huber and his father, Arnold P. Huber.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Huber; son, Raymond L. Huber and his wife Raven Lee-Huber of Mobile; daughter, Melissa Huber Pipkin and her husband Matt Pipkin of Greenville; seven grandchildren, whom he loved more than life itself, Gavin Huber, Matthew Pipkin, Jr., Anna Blake Pipkin all of Greenville; Cassie Huber, Paul Huber, John Huber and Matthew Ryan Huber all of Mobile; his brothers and sisters, whom he dearly loved, Shelton Huber and his wife Cheryl Huber, Robert Huber, Lori Huber, Debra Weaver and her husband Steve Weaver all of Mobile; along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

Raymond was born on March 16, 1962. He was a wonderful husband and father. He touched the lives of so many people and always took care of his family. He will be missed and never forgotten. He is now dancing on the streets of gold with loved ones who passed before him. He was his family’s peacemaker but now he is at peace with God. He will forever be in our hearts.