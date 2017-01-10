Reeford Whittington, 71, a resident of Greenville died on Dec. 31. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Roy Rogers officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Jan. 3rd from 6-8 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Mr. Whittington is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie Whittington; sons, Joseph Whittington of Greenville; David Whittington (Karen) of Greenville; grandchildren, Dustin Whittington, Jodie Whittington; great-grandchildren, Cameron Whittington, Camden Perez; sisters, Helen Knowles of Greenville; Merle Vickery (Grant) of Greenville; brother, Dale Whittington of Greenville and many nieces and nephews.