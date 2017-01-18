Barbara Gercile Sowell, 97, a resident of Fairhope passed away Saturday, Jan. 14. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Hogg officiating. Burial followed in Welcome Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana, AL directing arrangements.

Mrs. Sowell was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Emmett O’Neal Sowell. Mrs. Sowell was retired from the City of Mobile where she worked many years as dispatch for the Fire and Police Department. Survivors include: son and daughter in law, Tim and Esther Sowell of Orange Beach; grandchildren, David and Nicole Sowell, Birmingham and Jennifer and Duy Nguyen, Fairhope; great grandchildren, Hudson Sowell, Birmingham and Adalyn Nguyen, Fairhope. A gathering of family and friends was held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.