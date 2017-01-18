Funeral services for the late Mr. Eric Ramon Crenshaw (Killa) were held on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. from the Clara G. Hudson memorial chapel. Apostle Charles Dent, Ph. D. was the officiating minister. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery with Hudson Funeral Services of Greenville directing.

He was born on April 23, 1980 to Mrs. Donnette Crenshaw and the late Mr. Stanley Marsh. He attended Greenville High School and he enjoyed playing basketball and football. Eric had been battling kidney failure and a heart problem for a very longtime.

He was preceded in death by his father Stanley Marsh; grandparents, Alice and Henry Crenshaw; sister, Erica Crenshaw; niece, MyErika Crenshaw; uncles, Jerome Harris, Ricky Crenshaw and Henry Crenshaw Jr.

Eric Ramon Crenshaw passed on Jan. 10. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving daughter, TyDricka McDole; a loving mother, Donnette Crenshaw; three sisters, Morgan (Earnest) Crenshaw, Jessica Crenshaw and Jalissa Durant; one brother , Patrick Crenshaw; grandmother, Dorothy Marsh; grandfather, Ephraim (Joy) Marsh Jr., of Fort Deposit; aunts, Joy (Tony) Scott, Vanessa (Jed) Thomas, Tammy Marsh, Sharon Scott, Sonja (Roosevelt ) Armstrong, Lasonya (Kelvin) Crawford and Kimberly Marsh; special aunt, Leila Harris; uncles, Michael (Nancy) Crenshaw, Cantonment, Fla.; Donald Crenshaw, Decatur ,GA; Kenneth Crenshaw, Tucker, GA; Leroy (Janice) Crenshaw, Mobile.; two nephews, DeAndre Crenshaw and Earnest Wilson, Jr. and one niece, Alice Wilson.