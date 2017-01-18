FDA girls go 2-0

Jan. 12, home against Lakeside

Girls 44, Lakeside 30

15-15 at the half

Madison Gaston: 9 points, 15 rebounds

Lucy Bates: 9 points, 5 rebounds

Anna Blake Langford: 23 points, 4 rebounds

 

Boys 28, Lakeside 62

14-38 at the half

Luke Taylor: 7 points, 8 rebounds

Michael LeCoq: 10 points, 5 rebounds

 

Jan. 13, home against Hooper

Girls 37, Hooper 16

25-3 at the half

Madison Gaston: 8 points, 7 rebounds

Lucy Bates: 11 points, 5 rebounds

Anna Blake Langford: 9 points, 7 rebounds

 

Boys 47, Hooper 52

23-19 at the half

Luke Taylor: 18 points, 12 rebounds

Tripp Richardson: 10 points, 2 rebounds

Douglas Crews:  7 points, 3 rebounds

