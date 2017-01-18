Mr. James Thera Tindal, 89, a resident of Honoraville died Thursday, Jan. 12. Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Barlow officiating and Dunklin &Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Black Rock Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to service.

Mr. Tindal was preceded in death by his parents Kara and James B. Tindal; his wife, Frances Tindal and brother-in-law, George Armstrong. He leaves behind his daughter, Delores Ann Tindal; sister, Dimple Tindal Armstrong; brother, Nathan (Susan) Tindal and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Tindal was born Aug. 31, 1927 and was married to Frances Raybon July 10, 1945. He was also a member of County Line Church of Christ. He joined the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Braggs, North Carolina where he was in paratrooper training.