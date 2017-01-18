McKenzie takes on Red Level
TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD
The McKenzie Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball teams hosted the Red Level Tigers in area play last Thursday. The Lady Tigers defeated Red Level 29-24 to earn their second win of the season and their first area win. The Tigers fell to Red Level 59-55. The Tigers travelled to Red Level yesterday and will host Georgiana tomorrow night. Games begin at 4:30.
Posted in Sports
