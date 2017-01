SANDRA GILMORE MILTON

Milton, Mr. Sandra Gilmore, 57, a resident of Honoraville passed away on Jan. 11. Mrs. Milton was preceded in death by her father, Charles Leon Gilmore.

She is survived by her husband of thirty three years, Mark Milton; three children, Lance (Melissa Boatwright) Milton, Melissa Wood, and Marsha Milton; four grandchildren, Kayla Worthy, Brandon Motes, Peyton Motes and Eli Motes; two great grandchildren, Aaron Jones and Sasha Rose Milton; mother, Maxine Till Gilmore; sister, Kim (Robert) McCarthy and brother, Russell (Lee) Gilmore.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.