SPENCER CHAPMAN EDWARDS

Edwards, Spencer Chapman, 75, a resident of Fort Deposit died on Sunday, Jan, 15. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Fort Deposit United Methodist Church with Dr. Lester Spencer officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3 p.m. prior to services.

Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife, Carol Memory Edwards; daughters, Lauretta Edwards Trant (Troy) of Montgomery, Amy Edwards Martin (William) of Fort Deposit; grandchildren, Audrey Gail Trant of Montgomery, William Chapman Martin of Fort Deposit and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory to The American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.