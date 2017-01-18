Tigers win first area game

TORI NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Greenville Tigers improved their record to 10-3 (1-0) last week with wins against Charles Henderson and Central Hayneville.

The Tigers hosted the Charles Henderson Trojans last Tuesday in area play and won 80-59. Charles Warren led the team with 30 points. Jeremiah Owens had 12 points and Trydarious Patton scored 11. Defensively, the Tigers forced 30 Trojan turnovers and had 13 steals.

Thursday night, the Greenville Tigers were at home again hosting the Lions of Central-Hayneville. The Tigers defeated the Lions 97-66. Warren again led the team with 28 points and 8 rebounds. Tyler Stone had 12 points and 7 rebounds and Malik Bunch scored 11 points. Romontez Rhodes had 10 assists during the game. Greenville again forced 30 turnovers and had 14 steals. Offensively, the Tigers had 25 assists on 37 made field goals.

The Greenville Lady Tigers, 4-5 (0-1) fell to the Charles Henderson Trojans 67-41 in their first area game. Adrienne Taylor continued to lead team in points with a double double of 17 points scored and 10 rebounds. Shamoneti Rhodes followed Taylor with 8 points.

Thursday the Lady Tigers beat the Lady Lions of Central Hayneville in overtime, 62-60. Taylor almost had a triple double during the game with 19 points scored, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Mya Coleman had a high scoring as well with 20 points.

The junior varsity Tigers, 5-2, split their games last week beating Charles Henderson 34-33 and losing to Central Hayneville 49-33.

Greenville played Charles Henderson again last night in area play and will host Brewbaker Tech on Thursday in area play and will travel to Stanhope Elmore on Friday. Junior varsity plays at 4:30, followed by the varsity girls and then varsity boys.