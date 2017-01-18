Willis Augustus Wiggins, 93, a resident of McKenzie passed away Friday, Jan. 13. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 18 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. David Leach officiating. Burial followed in South Butler Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Mr. Wiggins was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Williams Wiggins; parents, Willis Frank and Nellie Clipper Wiggins; brothers, Charles and Fred Wiggins; sister, Frances Leach and Cornelia Wiggins. Survivors include: daughters, Judy (Jim) Mansel and Teresa (Jon) Jahan, both of Montgomery, Rita Perez, Gran Prairie, TX, Twynette (Bid) Cooper, Snyder, TX and Jellene Jaye, Greenville; sons, Homer (Lita) Wiggins, Richmond, Va., Ricky Wiggins, McKenzie and Doyle (JoAnn) Wiggins, Greenville; sister, RNV Philyaw, Evergreen; grandchildren, Thecia Hall, Michael Mansel, Neil Cooper, Alex Perez, Seth Cooper, Patrick Wiggins and Amanda Wiggins. Mr. Wiggins is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends was held Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.