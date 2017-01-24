Three wanted in armed robbery

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Fort Deposit Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in locating three unknown subjects wanted in reference to an armed robbery investigation.

According to authorities on Jan. 7 at approximately 9 p.m., three unknown males entered the Fort Deposit Dollar General armed with firearms. One of the three grabbed an employee by the arm and guided her to a cash register where they demanded that she open the register. After having problems with the second register, the suspects pointed their guns at a manager’s head and demanded that she open the register and safe. The manager opened the second register, and advised the three that the safe was on a time delay and could not be opened.

The three left the store with an unspecified amount of currency. If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately call Investigator J. Marvin 334-548-2151 or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.