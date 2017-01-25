Carolyn Godwin, 75, a resident of Pine Apple passed away on Jan. 17. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Awin Baptist Church in Pine Apple with Rev. Harold Smith officiating and Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana directing arrangements. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Godwin was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Godwin. Survivors include: sons, James (Rebecca) Godwin, Pine Apple; Keith (Leih) Godwin, Greenville; sisters, Evelyn Ryder, Catherine Robinson and Ruth Simmons; brothers, John Bowman, Eugene Bowman and Harrell Bowman; grandchildren, Jason Godwin, Ashley Godwin Odom; great grandchildren, Mason Godwin, Micah Godwin, Matthew Godwin and Collen Odom. Ms. Godwin was a member of Awin Baptist Church for almost 40 years. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.