Greenville Tigers win area title

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Greenville Tigers improved their record to 12-3 last week with two big area wins.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers played the Charles Henderson Trojans and pulled out a gutsy 69-62 win.

“We trailed all game and had some breaks go against us,” said Coach Stu Stuedeman, “but we never quit coming and never quit fighting and gutted it out in the end.”

Tyler Stone had a double double scoring 19 points and recovering 10 rebounds. Charles Warren scored 16 points and Romontez Rhodes scored nine.

“We preach being bigger than adversity and our guys showed a lot of toughness and we are bigger than adversity. I am immensely proud of our team; this is the type of win you can hang your hat on come playoffs.”

With their 80-74 win against Brewbaker Tech last Thursday night, the Greenville Tigers have won the regular season area championship and will host the area tournament.

Leading the Tigers in this win were two players with double doubles. Stone had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Malik Bunch scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds. Other point leaders included Warren with 11 points and Tyrone Ingram with ten. Greenville forced 28 turnovers and 14 steals.

The area tournament will take place on Feb. 9 and 11. Charles Henderson and Brewbaker Tech will play on the 9th and Greenville will play the winner of that game on the 11th.

All season, Coach Stuedeman and continued to push the mindset of being the hardest working, most unselfish and the most fearless team in the state.

“Moving forward, we need to focus on continuing to grow as a team,” said Coach Stuedeman. “We have to understand that the fight is not over yet and we have to continue to improve.”

The Lady Tigers fell to Charles Henderson 69-35 and also lost to Brewbaker Tech 85-39.

The junior varsity boys lost both of their games as well last week. The fell to Charles Henderson 49-40 and lost a close game with Brewbaker Tech 39-40.

Greenville will host Luverne Friday night and will travel to Georgiana on Saturday. Games begin at 4:30 p.m. with junior varsity, followed by the Lady Tigers and the varsity Tigers.