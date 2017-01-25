Funeral services for the late Ms. Linda Gail Steele were held on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. from Hickory Street Church of Christ with Bro. William Rudolph, officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Ida Annex Cemetery with Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directing.

Linda Gail Steele was born on Aug. 18, 1961 to the late Mr. Robert Lee Steele Sr. and the late Mrs. Dollie Mae Toles Steele in Greenville. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Earnest Earl, Freddie Lee, Eddie Roy and Willie Steele; one sister, Beatrice Steele; life long companion, Curtis Lee Smith and devoted friend, Alice Crenshaw. She leaves to cherish her memories eight devoted children, Laquisha(Charlie) Eady, Georgiana; Fenetra L. Steele, Luverne; Lasha and Kizzy Steele, Greenville; Leshawn Steele, Montgomery; Curtis, Patrick and Shadrick Steele; three brothers, Robert Lee Steele Jr., and James Steele, all of Greenville; Frank Albert (Monica) Steele, Canton, OH; one devoted sister, Betty Steele, Montgomery; aunt, Sarah Steele, Greenville; thirty one grandchildren, three devoted, Jameria Roper, Ke’Auna and Demarius Steele; three great grandchildren and one expecting great grand baby, A’amir Steele and a host of nieces, one devoted Roychelle Steele-Craig; a host of nephews, one devoted, Eric Steele other relatives and friends.