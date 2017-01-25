LOIS RACHELS ROBINSON COVAN

Lois Rachel Robinson Covan was born June 13, 1922 to Enoch and Lula Anderson Robinson. On Dec. 15, 1937, Lois married Roy Edward Covan. Lois was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 26, 2005; her sister, Janie (Henry) Ward; and brothers, Clarence Robinson and Brutus Robinson. Survivors include: brother, James Willie Robinson of Mobile; sister in law, Rosie Covan Philen of Beatrice; Lois is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. on Jan 19 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. J.W. Land officiating. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements. A gathering of family and friends was held from 10 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.