Patricia Ann Taylor, 71, a resident of Greenville died at her home Friday, Jan. 20. The funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Ricky Crysell officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 22 from 3-5 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, James R. (Bobby) Taylor; children, Sarah Diane Harding (Cy), Joyce Louise Tolbert (Wendell), Carolyn Patricia Hallford (Thomas), James R. Taylor, Jr. and Stacy Amanda Taylor; grandchildren, Allen Hallford, Cody Hallford, Sean Crawford, Terry Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Debra Crysell, Sam Tolbert, Alina Taylor, Emily Taylor and Allison Taylor; great-grandchildren, Gracie Hallford, Sabrina Crysell, Kelsea Crysell, Gabie Crysell and Jeremiah Crysell; sister, Emma Jewel Tindal and many nieces, nephews and friends.

