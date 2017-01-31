Alton Ray Salter, 77, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at his assisted living home in Cullman. He was born Sept. 3, 1939 in Greenville to the late John Thomas and Lessie Hickman Salter.

Survivors include: daughter, Mary Harmon Salter, her fiancé Donnie Eliason; sister, Lula Ann Hall; nephew, Gavin Hall and his wife Angie and their children, Lindsey, Ethan and Alex, as well as numerous cousins.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Michael Bradley and his staff for the compassionate care during the eight plus years he spent in their loving home and a special thank you to the Comfort Care Hospice nurses for their love and care.

For those who wish to remember Alton, contributions can be made to the Lessie H Salter Trust Fund, Attn: Frank Hickman P.O. Box 583, Greenville, AL 36037. Your kind donation will be used to maintain the cemetery at Central Baptist Church. This fund was started in 1981 by Alton’s father.

A memorial service will be held at Central Baptist Church in Greenville, Alabama on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. The family will greet guests at the church at 11 a.m. prior to the service.

If you have any questions please contact Cullman Heritage Funeral Home 256-734-0208.