Frances Tindal Miller, 77, a resident of Greenville died at her home on Jan. 21. The funeral service was held on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Reverend Herbert Brown and Reverend Jim Wilson officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to St. Judes Hospital of Memphis, Tenn. or to the Samaritans Purse.

On Jan. 21, Frances Tindal Miller completed her earthly journey and went to be with her Lord, joyfully reuniting with her parents and many family members and friends in Heaven. Frances was born the youngest of three sisters on March 9, 1939 in the Midway community in Butler County to Jerry and Elaine Foster Tindal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Evelyn Tindal Whiddon Heise and Eleanor Tindal Harris; her brother-in-laws, Manning Whiddon, Richard Heise and Felix Harris. She married Ronnie Miller in 1957, and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this August.

She is survived by Ronnie; her three daughters, Melisa Miller Mote (Vann), Lori Miller Woods and Leah Miller Foster (Allen); four grandchildren, Ashlie Dean Hickman (Chad), Laine Foster Rhodes (Chris), Abbey Foster Sage (Kyle) and Evan Mote; one great granddaughter Lileigh Collins Rhodes and many other loving family and friends.

She loved the Lord and was a spiritual leader at home, at church, and everywhere she went. God blessed her with a strong personality, a great sense of humor, a love for people and she truly used all of her gifts to serve God, her family and others. Frances loved life and truly lived it to its fullest in a way that was surely pleasing to God. Thanks to God for blessing us with the opportunity to know and love Frances, a sweet and loving lady.