GPRD has new app

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department (GPRD) has exciting news for the citizens of the greater Greenville area. They are now using an app to provide information on park news and games.

“Our Greenville Park and Rec app provides news, events and updates for the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department,” said Bettdonna Mack of the GPRD, “it is very informative and should help a lot with our communication with parents.” She added, “It will save a lot of time for parents and us on days when rain is likely, or when it is occurring elsewhere but not here. This will hopefully cut down on the lack of communication. It is a free app and parents or interested individuals will have to install it. They can either follow the link provided or scan the QR code. If anybody has a problem installing the app, I will certainly help them.”

Gregg Fuller, Director of the GPRD, said, “We are excited to make this app part of our program. This is something Bettdonna has wanted to try in an attempt to improved communication with those involved in our program and I think it’s a great idea. I believe it will come in handy, particularly on bad weather days and people want to know the status of games.”

For Web Access link select either:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/greenville-parks-recreation/id1086522900?ls=1&mt=8

Android (Google Play): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.orangewaveapps.gprd

Scan for Parks & Recreation APP