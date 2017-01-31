McKenzie beats Brantley

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

History was made last Thursday night when McKenzie Tigers beat the Brantley Bulldogs, 55-50, for the first time in basketball.

After falling to the Bulldogs 67-23 earlier this season, the Tigers were on fire as they hosted them in McKenzie. With a gym full of cheering fans, they led the entire game.

Sophomore Quindarrio Lee led the Tigers with 20 points. Seniors Chris Shufford and William Brown followed, scoring in the double digits as well. Shufford scored 14 points and Brown put up twelve.

The Tigers fell to JU Blacksher on Monday night, 73-56. Lee went 12 of 15 at the free throw line and scored a total of 31 points.

McKenzie travelled to Highland Home on Tuesday night and brought home a 63-61 win. Three Tigers scored double digits leading to the win. Lee scored 21, followed by Shufford with 19 points and Brown with 14.

The Lady Tigers fell short in all three games this past week.

The JU Blacksher Bulldogs beat the McKenzie Lady Tigers 37-26 Monday night. Junior Xandria Maye led the Lady Tigers with 14 points. She was followed by sophomore Kami Shufford and senior Amber Macks both with 11 points. The Lady Tigers made 12 of 19 free throws.

The Lady Tigers lost 42-25 against Highland Home, with six players fouling out, and their luck did not improve as they hosted Brantley on Thursday night and lost 56-16.

The Tigers will host Kinston tomorrow night for their last regular season game. The seniors will be recognized between the Lady Tigers and varsity games. Games will begin at 4:30.