McKenzie Tigers vs. Highland Home Flying Squadron By Editor | January 31, 2017 | 0 Taylor Turner shoots for three against Highland Home Flying Squadron.(Yalonda Mount/The Standard) Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts GARRY FRANK MARTIN January 16, 2017 | No Comments » LBWCC’S Huggins named ‘Student of the Year’ January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Chamber Fall supper: The Leavin Band January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Pee Wee falls 38-6 January 16, 2017 | No Comments » GHS Homecoming bonfire January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Alabama Forestry Commission urges fire safety during 4th of July celebrations January 16, 2017 | No Comments »